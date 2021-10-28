Zacks: Brokerages Expect Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Brokerages expect that Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) will announce sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Hologic’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.01 billion and the highest is $1.03 billion. Hologic reported sales of $1.35 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hologic will report full-year sales of $5.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.36 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $3.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.80 billion to $4.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Hologic.

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. Hologic had a return on equity of 67.74% and a net margin of 35.98%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.75 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on HOLX shares. Evercore ISI upgraded Hologic from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Hologic in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of Hologic in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Hologic from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $78.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.50.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Hologic during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Private Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Hologic by 117.7% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 418 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its stake in Hologic by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 602 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Hologic during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hologic during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ HOLX traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $72.20. 14,802 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,011,846. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.30 billion, a PE ratio of 9.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.17. Hologic has a one year low of $60.10 and a one year high of $85.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $75.90 and its 200 day moving average is $70.90.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products dedicated to serve the healthcare needs of women. It operates through the following segments: Breast Health, Diagnostics, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. The Breast Health segment includes a portfolio of solutions for breast cancer care for radiology, pathology, and surgery.

