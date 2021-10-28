Zacks: Brokerages Expect The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) to Post $0.12 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHEF) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $0.12 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Chefs’ Warehouse’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.01 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.22. The Chefs’ Warehouse reported earnings of ($0.52) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that The Chefs’ Warehouse will report full-year earnings of ($0.33) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.44) to ($0.22). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.54 to $0.85. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Chefs’ Warehouse.

The Chefs’ Warehouse (NASDAQ:CHEF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $484.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.08 million. The Chefs’ Warehouse had a negative net margin of 5.27% and a negative return on equity of 14.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 90.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CHEF. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target on shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Wolfe Research started coverage on The Chefs’ Warehouse in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.00.

Shares of CHEF stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $34.25. The stock had a trading volume of 5,460 shares, compared to its average volume of 357,000. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $30.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of -18.55 and a beta of 2.32. The Chefs’ Warehouse has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $35.56.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 4,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the period. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 154,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 8,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in The Chefs’ Warehouse by 191.1% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 949 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of The Chefs’ Warehouse by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 18,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares in the last quarter. 85.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The Chefs’ Warehouse, Inc engages in the distribution of specialty food products. It focuses on serving the specific needs of chefs who own and operate some of the menu-driven independent restaurants, fine dining establishments, country clubs, hotels, caterers, culinary schools, bakeries, patisseries, chocolatiers, cruise lines, casinos and specialty food stores.

