Zacks: Brokerages Expect Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $433.53 Million

Brokerages predict that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) will report sales of $433.53 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Watts Water Technologies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $424.10 million and the highest is $440.00 million. Watts Water Technologies reported sales of $383.90 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 12.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Watts Water Technologies will report full-year sales of $1.75 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $1.83 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Watts Water Technologies.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies (NYSE:WTS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $467.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $425.48 million. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 15.51% and a net margin of 8.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 earnings per share.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $136.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Watts Water Technologies stock traded up $3.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $187.05. 86,947 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,805. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $169.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.85. Watts Water Technologies has a 1 year low of $108.99 and a 1 year high of $187.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 2.13.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.80%.

In other news, insider Elie Melhem sold 1,514 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.00, for a total value of $246,782.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,372,139. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Shashank Patel sold 8,524 shares of Watts Water Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $1,278,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,048 shares of company stock valued at $3,745,669 in the last 90 days. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WTS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,895,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $422,421,000 after acquiring an additional 65,266 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,349,462 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $279,141,000 after acquiring an additional 23,206 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,144,728 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $312,283,000 after acquiring an additional 37,006 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 877,482 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $128,033,000 after acquiring an additional 18,958 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Watts Water Technologies by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 623,508 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $90,976,000 after acquiring an additional 10,179 shares in the last quarter. 74.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Watts Water Technologies Company Profile

Watts Water Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and provision of products for water conservation, safety, and flow control. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific, Middle East and Africa. Its services include plumbing and flow control solutions, water quality and conditioning, water reuse and drainage, heating, ventilation, and air conditioning, and municipal waterworks.

See Also: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Watts Water Technologies (WTS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.