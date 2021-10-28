Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) to Strong Sell

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is focused on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pain. Cara Therapeutics, Inc. is based in Shelton, United States. “

CARA has been the topic of several other reports. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Cara Therapeutics from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Cara Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.75.

CARA opened at $16.42 on Tuesday. Cara Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $11.22 and a 12 month high of $29.65. The stock has a market cap of $822.48 million, a P/E ratio of 102.63 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $14.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.52.

Cara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CARA) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.06). Cara Therapeutics had a net margin of 10.88% and a return on equity of 4.12%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Cara Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Derek T. Chalmers sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.47, for a total transaction of $309,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 991,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,337,035.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas Charles Reilly sold 1,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $28,144.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 36,028 shares of company stock valued at $536,998. Corporate insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,696,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $221,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $247,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Cara Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $323,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP boosted its position in shares of Cara Therapeutics by 3,982.7% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,062 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,987 shares during the period. 62.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cara Therapeutics Company Profile

CARA Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on developing and commercializing new chemical entities designed to alleviate pruritus by selectively targeting peripheral kappa opioid receptors (KORs). Its portfolio includes opioid-based products, anesthetic-based drugs, and analgesics that targets to alleviate itch and pain.

