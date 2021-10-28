Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Endava (NYSE:DAVA) to Hold

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on DAVA. Morgan Stanley restated a “hold” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Endava in a report on Friday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Endava from $84.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Endava in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Endava from $120.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Endava from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.89.

Shares of NYSE DAVA opened at $154.84 on Tuesday. Endava has a 12 month low of $60.01 and a 12 month high of $156.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 148.89, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day moving average of $136.99 and a 200-day moving average of $116.26.

Endava (NYSE:DAVA) last issued its earnings results on Monday, September 27th. The company reported $41.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $40.65. The firm had revenue of $133.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $131.52 million. Endava had a net margin of 9.80% and a return on equity of 16.35%. The business’s revenue was up 47.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Endava will post 1.53 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Endava by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 549 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Endava by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Endava by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Endava by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,339,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Endava by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. 49.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Endava Company Profile

Endava Plc engages in the provision of technology services. It focuses on finance, insurance, telecommunications, media, and retail companies. The company was founded by John Edward Cotterell in 2000 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

