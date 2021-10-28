Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Globant (NYSE:GLOB) to Hold

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Globant S.A. is a technology services provider. The Company provides engineering, design, and innovation services for clients. Globant offers content management systems; and e-commerce applications. It is also involved in the provision of data management solutions; and quality assurance engagement strategy, mobile testing, test automation, load and performance testing, and game testing services. It provides various software solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Latin America, and internationally. Globant S.A. is based in Luxembourg. “

Get Globant alerts:

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GLOB. Citigroup lifted their price target on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Globant from $290.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $296.90.

Shares of Globant stock opened at $308.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 174.57 and a beta of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $301.12 and its 200 day moving average is $250.77. Globant has a one year low of $173.34 and a one year high of $332.79.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%. On average, analysts predict that Globant will post 2.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its holdings in Globant by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 114,804 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,163,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc boosted its stake in shares of Globant by 64.3% in the 2nd quarter. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc now owns 2,300 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $504,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 16,500 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,616,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Globant by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 246,255 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $53,707,000 after acquiring an additional 3,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Globant in the second quarter valued at approximately $20,289,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

Featured Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Globant (GLOB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Globant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.