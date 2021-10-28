Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) to Hold

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Shift Technologies Inc. provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform. Shift Technologies Inc., formerly known as Insurance Acquisition Corp., is based in SAN FRANCISCO, Calif. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer started coverage on Shift Technologies in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Shift Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.66.

Shares of NASDAQ SFT opened at $6.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $569.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a current ratio of 4.39, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $6.16 and a 1-year high of $11.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.45 and its 200 day moving average is $7.90.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $154.85 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.91 million. Shift Technologies had a negative return on equity of 85.42% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the second quarter worth $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Shift Technologies by 137.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Shift Technologies by 187.2% during the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after acquiring an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies during the first quarter valued at $114,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 49.64% of the company’s stock.

Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

