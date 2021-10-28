Zacks Investment Research Lowers Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bodycote (OTCMKTS:BYPLF) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Bodycote PLC provides thermal processing services through heat treatment, metal joining, surface technology and Hot Isostatic Pressing. It serves aerospace, defense, automotive, power generation, oil & gas, construction, medical and transportation industry. Bodycote PLC is headquartered in Macclesfield, the United Kingdom. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays restated an equal weight rating on shares of Bodycote in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.00.

BYPLF stock opened at $13.00 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.11 and a beta of 1.05. Bodycote has a 52-week low of $10.05 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.71.

Bodycote Plc engages in the provision of thermal processing services. Its thermal processing services comprises of core technologies, which include heat treatments, metal joining, hot isostatic pressing, and surface technology. It operates through the Aerospace, Defense and Energy; and Automotive and General Industrial segments.

