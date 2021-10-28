Zacks Investment Research Lowers U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They set a market perform rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $12.00.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises stock opened at $7.58 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.54. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 52-week low of $6.18 and a 52-week high of $12.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $381.58 million, a P/E ratio of 16.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.89.

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 20th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.07). U.S. Xpress Enterprises had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 1.27%. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that U.S. Xpress Enterprises will post 0.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in USX. Cornerstone Capital Inc. raised its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3,741.4% in the first quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 746,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after acquiring an additional 726,580 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 77.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 627,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,393,000 after buying an additional 273,942 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 248.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 297,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,556,000 after buying an additional 211,832 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 834.1% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 222,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 199,099 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,648,000. 34.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

