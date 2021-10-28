ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) Trading 14.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

ZelaaPayAE (CURRENCY:ZPAE) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 28th. One ZelaaPayAE coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ZelaaPayAE has a market cap of $190,411.96 and $92,932.00 worth of ZelaaPayAE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ZelaaPayAE has traded 14.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00003643 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001851 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.50 or 0.00007309 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000020 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0956 or 0.00000155 BTC.

eXPerience Chain (XPC) traded 20.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CoinUs (CNUS) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000020 BTC.

1Million Token (1MT) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001339 BTC.

GoldFund (GFUN) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0035 or 0.00000006 BTC.

ZelaaPayAE Coin Profile

ZelaaPayAE (ZPAE) is a coin. ZelaaPayAE’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 170,022,159 coins. ZelaaPayAE’s official Twitter account is @zelaapay and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ZelaaPayAE is www.zelaapay.ae

According to CryptoCompare, “ZPAE is a cryptocurrency for Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah, and other parts of the Arab Emirates. ZPAYae claims to make it easier to store, share or use your assets in the format of a cryptocurrency. With ZPAYae, you can transfer Emirati dirham (AED) – and in the future other fiat currencies as well. “

ZelaaPayAE Coin Trading

