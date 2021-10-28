Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) Shares Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc raised its holdings in Zhihu Inc. (NYSE:ZH) by 7.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,012,800 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 69,683 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc’s holdings in Zhihu were worth $13,734,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in Zhihu in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. Scge Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $81,000. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Zhihu in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Institutional investors own 6.10% of the company’s stock.

ZH stock traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,238,292. Zhihu Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.81 and a 52-week high of $13.85. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $9.78.

Zhihu (NYSE:ZH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $98.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $96.36 million. Analysts expect that Zhihu Inc. will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ZH has been the subject of several analyst reports. 86 Research started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price target for the company. China Renaissance Securities started coverage on shares of Zhihu in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zhihu from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Zhihu Profile

Zhihu Inc operates an online content community platform in the People's Republic of China. The company's community allows people to seek inspiration, find solutions, make decisions, and have fun. It also offers technology, business support, and consulting services; information and marketing services; and Internet services.

