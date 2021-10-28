Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Zix Co. (NASDAQ:ZIXI) will post $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for ZIX’s earnings. ZIX reported earnings per share of $0.17 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 11.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ZIX will report full-year earnings of $0.59 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $0.59. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $0.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.62 to $0.69. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for ZIX.

Get ZIX alerts:

ZIX (NASDAQ:ZIXI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The software maker reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14. ZIX had a positive return on equity of 70.86% and a negative net margin of 3.85%. The company had revenue of $62.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ZIXI. Zacks Investment Research lowered ZIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.50 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Stephens restated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 target price on shares of ZIX in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.63.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in ZIX by 59.0% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,663 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 20.6% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 10,822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,058 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 1,970 shares during the last quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of ZIX by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Frigon Capital Management LLC now owns 709,499 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,016,000 after purchasing an additional 2,488 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in ZIX by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,100 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 70.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ZIX stock opened at $8.36 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.35 and its 200-day moving average is $7.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $475.82 million, a PE ratio of -24.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.91. ZIX has a 12-month low of $6.05 and a 12-month high of $10.37.

About ZIX

Zix Corp. engages in the provision of an email encryption and security solutions. It offers Secure Cloud, a suite of productivity, security, and compliance solutions. Its products include ZixEncrypt, ZixProtech, ZixMail, ZixArchive, and ZixOne. The firm serves the financial services, healthcare, legal, real estate and title, government, information technology, and manufacturing industries.

Further Reading: What is the definition of a trade war?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on ZIX (ZIXI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for ZIX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ZIX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.