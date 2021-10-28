ZUSD Reaches Market Cap of $1.49 Million (ZUSD)

ZUSD (CURRENCY:ZUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 28th. ZUSD has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and $855,613.00 worth of ZUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ZUSD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001633 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, ZUSD has traded up 0.9% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get ZUSD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001618 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001754 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.70 or 0.00070708 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 28.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.21 or 0.00071535 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.71 or 0.00099849 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,567.32 or 0.99619472 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,368.15 or 0.07067920 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.55 or 0.00021925 BTC.

ZUSD Coin Profile

ZUSD’s total supply is 1,472,237 coins. ZUSD’s official Twitter account is @GMOTrust

According to CryptoCompare, “ZUSD (Zytara USD) is digital money that users can send and receive like email. ZUSD is issued by a regulated financial institution and redeemable on a 1:1 basis for US dollars. It’s a programmable dollar that moves at the speed of the Internet to and from anywhere in the world, designed for the future of finance, esports and gaming, along with countless other applications. “

Buying and Selling ZUSD

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZUSD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZUSD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.