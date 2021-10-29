-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRBP) to post earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Corbus Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.09) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.13). Corbus Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.43) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 72.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Corbus Pharmaceuticals will report full-year earnings of ($0.51) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.56) to ($0.45). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.49) to ($0.29). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Corbus Pharmaceuticals.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRBP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $0.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.83 million. Corbus Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 2,868.74% and a negative return on equity of 126.28%.

Separately, Roth Capital reaffirmed a "neutral" rating on shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, September 16th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRBP traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.00. The company had a trading volume of 12,085 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,761,625. Corbus Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.91 and a twelve month high of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 5.96 and a current ratio of 5.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $125.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200-day moving average is $1.53.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CRBP. Graypoint LLC acquired a new stake in Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 763.0% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 15,848 shares during the period. NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Corbus Pharmaceuticals by 467.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 19,668 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 16,205 shares in the last quarter. 39.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Corbus Pharmaceuticals Holdings, Inc is a phase 3 clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutics to treat rare, chronic, and serious inflammatory and fibrotic diseases. The Company’s lead product candidate, lenabasum, is a novel, synthetic oral endocannabinoid-mimetic drug designed to resolve chronic inflammation and fibrotic processes.

