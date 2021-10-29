$0.33 EPS Expected for SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect SWK Holdings Co. (NASDAQ:SWKH) to report earnings of $0.33 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for SWK’s earnings. SWK posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SWK will report full-year earnings of $2.38 per share for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.42 per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for SWK.

SWK (NASDAQ:SWKH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 15th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $22.27 million for the quarter. SWK had a return on equity of 14.77% and a net margin of 49.53%.

SWKH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of SWK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of SWK from a “d” rating to an “a” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 20th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SWKH. Cannell Capital LLC increased its position in shares of SWK by 32.6% during the second quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 996,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,489,000 after acquiring an additional 245,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $596,000. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $531,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $412,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in SWK in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. 90.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SWKH opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. SWK has a one year low of $12.58 and a one year high of $20.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.78 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $241.63 million, a PE ratio of 9.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 0.25.

SWK Company Profile

SWK Holdings Corp. is engaged in the business of financial and asset management in the field of pharmaceutical. The company offers capital and investments in life science companies, institutions and inventors. It engages in royalty purchases and financings, as well as commercialization of products. The firm operates through the following segments: Finance Receivables and Pharmaceutical Development.

