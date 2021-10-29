-$0.38 Earnings Per Share Expected for Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Avadel Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:AVDL) will post ($0.38) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Avadel Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.49) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.33). Avadel Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 90%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Avadel Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($1.34) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.61) to ($1.01). For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of ($0.84) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.75) to $0.67. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Avadel Pharmaceuticals.

Get Avadel Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Avadel Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AVDL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.02).

Several research firms recently weighed in on AVDL. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Avadel Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.00.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of AVDL. UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 45.9% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals by 193.8% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 7,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 16,100 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avadel Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $92,000. 56.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.45 on Tuesday. Avadel Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $4.95 and a fifty-two week high of $10.80. The stock has a market cap of $553.73 million, a PE ratio of -9.95 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 14.17 and a current ratio of 14.17.

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Avadel Pharmaceuticals Plc engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its products include Bloxiverz, Vazculep, Nouress, and Akovaz. It focuses on approval of FT218, a formulation of sodium oxybate designed to treat excessive daytime sleepiness and cataplexy in adults with narcolepsy.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Avadel Pharmaceuticals (AVDL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avadel Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.