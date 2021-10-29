$0.46 EPS Expected for DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) This Quarter

Brokerages expect that DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) will report $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for DocuSign’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.43 and the highest is $0.50. DocuSign reported earnings per share of $0.22 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 109.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, December 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that DocuSign will report full-year earnings of $1.72 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.84. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.15 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.84 to $2.43. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover DocuSign.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $511.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.99 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 9.18% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s revenue was up 49.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.17 EPS.

Several research firms have weighed in on DOCU. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $340.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of DocuSign in a report on Friday, September 3rd. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of DocuSign from $310.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $250.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $280.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DocuSign has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $309.20.

In other DocuSign news, COO Scott V. Olrich sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.55, for a total value of $3,831,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Tram T. Phi sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $281.57, for a total transaction of $422,355.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,637 shares of company stock worth $11,536,815 over the last three months. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 16.0% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 163,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,039,000 after purchasing an additional 22,581 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 41.6% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,245,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $627,649,000 after purchasing an additional 659,014 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 1.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 234,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,597,000 after purchasing an additional 4,037 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 82.0% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 33,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,254,000 after purchasing an additional 14,917 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in DocuSign by 116.0% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 47,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,320,000 after buying an additional 25,588 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.67% of the company’s stock.

DocuSign stock traded up $2.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $278.29. The company had a trading volume of 1,218,075 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,732,709. The firm has a market cap of $54.74 billion, a PE ratio of -324.43 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. DocuSign has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $314.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.60 and a 200 day moving average of $256.98.

DocuSign Company Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud-based electronic signature solutions. Its cloud based electronic signature platform helps companies and individuals securely collect information, automate data workflows and sign anything. The firm automates manual, paper-based processes allowing users to manage all aspects of documented business transactions include identity management, authentication, digital signature, forms and data collection, collaboration, workflow automation and storage.

