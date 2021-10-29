-$0.47 EPS Expected for Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Kingstone Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:KINS) to announce earnings of ($0.47) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kingstone Companies’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.40) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.53). Kingstone Companies reported earnings per share of ($0.27) during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 74.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Kingstone Companies will report full year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.79) to ($0.63). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Kingstone Companies.

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The insurance provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $39.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.53 million. Kingstone Companies had a net margin of 1.89% and a negative return on equity of 6.16%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Kingstone Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 14th.

KINS traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $5.75. 11,952 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,505. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $5.45 and a 12 month high of $8.98. The stock has a market cap of $60.74 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.00 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $6.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.59.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were paid a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -533.33%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 9.6% in the second quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 243,914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 21,410 shares in the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 10.4% in the first quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 566,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,834,000 after purchasing an additional 53,531 shares in the last quarter. Salzhauer Michael boosted its stake in Kingstone Companies by 3.6% in the second quarter. Salzhauer Michael now owns 85,805 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $669,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Kingstone Companies by 2.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 174,620 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,692 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in shares of Kingstone Companies during the second quarter worth $224,000. 40.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kingstone Companies

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

