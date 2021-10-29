$0.76 EPS Expected for Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Saul Centers, Inc. (NYSE:BFS) to report earnings of $0.76 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Saul Centers’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.77 and the lowest is $0.75. Saul Centers reported earnings of $0.72 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 5.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Saul Centers will report full-year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.94 to $3.02. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.10 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.12. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Saul Centers.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Saul Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Saul Centers by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,132,948 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $96,942,000 after acquiring an additional 284,208 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,023,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,987,000 after purchasing an additional 27,596 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,401,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,702,000 after purchasing an additional 4,204 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 436,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,824,000 after purchasing an additional 17,641 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Saul Centers by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 269,835 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,755 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.63% of the company’s stock.

Saul Centers stock remained flat at $$46.86 during mid-day trading on Friday. 386 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,844. The company has a quick ratio of 2.51, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a PE ratio of 36.05 and a beta of 1.15. Saul Centers has a 12-month low of $24.09 and a 12-month high of $47.83. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is presently 76.39%.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

