$0.82 EPS Expected for Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK) will announce earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Oshkosh’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.32 and the lowest is $0.46. Oshkosh posted earnings of $1.13 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 27.4%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oshkosh will report full year earnings of $7.05 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $8.82. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.40 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.45 to $10.19. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Oshkosh.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.12. Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.08 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Oshkosh from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $150.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $136.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $141.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $129.93.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 6.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 46,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,503,000 after purchasing an additional 2,781 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 76.4% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,281,000 after purchasing an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 4.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 861,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,475 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in Oshkosh by 17.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 13,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 88.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE OSK traded down $0.92 on Friday, hitting $107.00. The stock had a trading volume of 723,536 shares, compared to its average volume of 626,131. Oshkosh has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $137.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $109.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.02.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This is a positive change from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.38%. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Oshkosh Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and market of specialty vehicles and vehicle bodies. It operates through the following segments: Access Equipment, Defense, Fire & Emergency, and Commercial. The Access Equipment segment consists of JerrDan and JLG, which manufactures aerial work platforms; and telehandlers that are used in construction, industrial, institutional, and general maintenance applications to position workers and materials at elevated heights.

