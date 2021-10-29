$0.86 EPS Expected for TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts forecast that TTEC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEC) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.86 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for TTEC’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.82 and the highest is $0.95. TTEC posted earnings of $0.90 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that TTEC will report full year earnings of $4.46 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.40 to $4.50. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.87 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.62 to $5.04. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover TTEC.

Get TTEC alerts:

TTEC (NASDAQ:TTEC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.41. TTEC had a return on equity of 40.58% and a net margin of 7.58%. The company had revenue of $554.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $535.22 million.

Several equities analysts have commented on TTEC shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of TTEC in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TTEC from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on TTEC from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $114.60.

NASDAQ:TTEC opened at $93.21 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.85 and its 200 day moving average is $102.20. TTEC has a fifty-two week low of $54.12 and a fifty-two week high of $113.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, October 8th were given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 1%. This is an increase from TTEC’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.43. TTEC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.61%.

In other news, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.49, for a total value of $1,160,390.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,676,901 shares in the company, valued at $704,346,286.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kenneth D. Tuchman sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.36, for a total value of $364,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,550,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,913,290.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 122,400 shares of company stock worth $13,162,052. 60.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in TTEC by 21.9% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,978 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 4,128 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 100.0% during the third quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC raised its position in TTEC by 3.3% during the third quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in TTEC by 3.1% during the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,357 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,249,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. raised its position in TTEC by 29.5% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 6,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.66% of the company’s stock.

TTEC Company Profile

TTEC Holdings, Inc is a digital global customer experience technology and services company. It focuses on the design, implementation and delivery of transformative solutions for many of brands. The firm operates through the following segments: TTEC Digital and TTEC Engage. The TTEC Digital segment provides design, build and operate tech-enabled, insight-driven CX solutions.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on TTEC (TTEC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for TTEC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TTEC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.