$1.11 Earnings Per Share Expected for ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI) will post earnings of $1.11 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for ICF International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.10 to $1.13. ICF International posted earnings of $1.10 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.9%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICF International will report full year earnings of $4.61 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.58 to $4.63. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.05 to $5.14. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow ICF International.

ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $392.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $376.36 million. ICF International had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 4.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ICF International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 11th.

NASDAQ ICFI traded up $1.67 during trading on Friday, reaching $100.49. 102,635 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 70,404. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $92.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.58. The company has a market cap of $1.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.61 and a beta of 0.60. ICF International has a 1-year low of $64.12 and a 1-year high of $102.23.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. ICF International’s payout ratio is currently 13.43%.

In other news, insider James C. M. Morgan sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total value of $199,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in ICF International by 14,091.7% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in ICF International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $229,000. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in ICF International by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,981 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in ICF International by 97,860.0% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,898 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 4,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of ICF International by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.69% of the company’s stock.

About ICF International

ICF International, Inc engages in the provision of technology-based solutions and services to government and commercial clients. It serves the Energy, Environment, and Infrastructure; Health, Education, and Social Programs; Safety and Security; and Consumer and Financial markets. The company was founded in 1969 and is headquartered in Fairfax, VA.

