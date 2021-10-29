$1.20 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR) to post earnings of $1.20 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for The Timken’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.30 and the lowest is $1.14. The Timken reported earnings per share of $1.13 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 6.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results before the market opens on Monday, November 1st.

On average, analysts expect that The Timken will report full-year earnings of $5.00 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.87 to $5.20. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of $5.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.70 to $6.15. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for The Timken.

Get The Timken alerts:

The Timken (NYSE:TKR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. The Timken had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 9.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.02 earnings per share.

TKR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Evercore ISI cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $87.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Timken from $84.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of The Timken in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $72.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of The Timken from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of The Timken from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.50.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TKR. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in The Timken by 1,240.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,425,845 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $114,909,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,449 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 72.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,122,924 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $171,086,000 after purchasing an additional 890,914 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $49,386,000. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in The Timken during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,948,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in The Timken by 33.5% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,926,356 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,362,000 after purchasing an additional 483,504 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TKR traded down $0.34 during trading on Friday, hitting $70.82. 9,397 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 547,073. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 15.21, a P/E/G ratio of 6.83 and a beta of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $71.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.55. The Timken has a 1 year low of $55.35 and a 1 year high of $92.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The Timken’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

The Timken Company Profile

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing and marketing of bearings and power transmission products. It offers gearboxes, belts, chain, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches and brakes. It operates through the Mobile Industries and Process Industries segments. The Mobile Industries segment serves OEM customers that manufacture off-highway equipment for the agricultural, mining and construction markets; on-highway vehicles including passenger cars, light trucks, and medium- and heavy-duty trucks; rail cars and locomotives; outdoor power equipment; and rotorcraft and fixed-wing aircraft.

Further Reading: Equity Income

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Timken (TKR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Timken Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Timken and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.