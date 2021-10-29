$1.30 Earnings Per Share Expected for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) This Quarter

Analysts expect Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) to report earnings of $1.30 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Plexus’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.33 and the lowest is $1.27. Plexus posted earnings per share of $1.23 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Plexus will report full-year earnings of $5.58 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.43 to $5.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $6.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.12 to $6.41. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Plexus.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $843.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $896.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share.

Several analysts recently commented on PLXS shares. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Plexus from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.29.

In other Plexus news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.02 per share, for a total transaction of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,719.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% in the third quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 59,458 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,316,000 after buying an additional 605 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 52.1% in the third quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 9,590 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $857,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.2% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 16,454 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,471,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus by 10.9% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 47,025 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,205,000 after buying an additional 4,633 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Plexus in the third quarter worth $80,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLXS stock traded down $1.06 during trading on Friday, hitting $86.40. 1,534 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,198. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $91.44. Plexus has a twelve month low of $67.66 and a twelve month high of $101.17.

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

