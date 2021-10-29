$1.58 Billion in Sales Expected for RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for RPM International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.60 billion. RPM International posted sales of $1.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, January 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RPM International will report full year sales of $6.40 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $6.32 billion to $6.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $6.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.59 billion to $6.82 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover RPM International.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 5th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.06. RPM International had a return on equity of 34.41% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.44 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on RPM International from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on RPM International from $89.00 to $87.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on RPM International from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $90.83.

NYSE RPM traded down $1.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $87.20. 831,153 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 566,415. RPM International has a 1-year low of $76.43 and a 1-year high of $99.30. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.67. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The company has a market cap of $11.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.59, a P/E/G ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. This is a positive change from RPM International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

In related news, VP Timothy R. Kinser sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.54, for a total transaction of $70,032.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Manning & Napier Group LLC acquired a new position in RPM International during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $6,081,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 388,383 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,673,000 after acquiring an additional 12,582 shares in the last quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in RPM International by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,735 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $4,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in RPM International by 35.6% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 495,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $43,963,000 after acquiring an additional 130,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP raised its stake in RPM International by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 17,628 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,619,000 after acquiring an additional 4,882 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.36% of the company’s stock.

About RPM International

RPM International, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of coatings, sealants, building materials, and related services. It operates through the following business segments: Construction Products Group (CPG); Performance Coatings Group (PCG); Consumer Group; and Specialty Products Group (SPG).

