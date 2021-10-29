$1.60 Billion in Sales Expected for CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that CenterPoint Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CNP) will post $1.60 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for CenterPoint Energy’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.61 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.60 billion. CenterPoint Energy posted sales of $1.62 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.2%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CenterPoint Energy will report full year sales of $7.91 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $7.73 billion to $8.05 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $8.06 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.98 billion to $8.17 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow CenterPoint Energy.

CenterPoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. CenterPoint Energy had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 11.74%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CNP. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of CenterPoint Energy in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Barclays upgraded CenterPoint Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $28.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on CenterPoint Energy from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CenterPoint Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.36.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in CenterPoint Energy by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 2,247,022 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,097,000 after purchasing an additional 152,865 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 53,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,211,000 after acquiring an additional 7,314 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 271,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,154,000 after acquiring an additional 24,131 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 186,001 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,561,000 after acquiring an additional 18,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CenterPoint Energy by 10.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 147,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 13,736 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CNP traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $26.04. The stock had a trading volume of 3,498,219 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,329,658. The company has a market capitalization of $15.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.58, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.98. CenterPoint Energy has a 1-year low of $19.31 and a 1-year high of $27.19. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.31.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 17th. This is an increase from CenterPoint Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.61%. CenterPoint Energy’s payout ratio is currently 33.57%.

CenterPoint Energy Company Profile

CenterPoint Energy, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of power generation and distribution. It operates through the following segments: Houston Electric Transmission & Distribution (T&D); Indiana Electric Integrated; Natural Gas Distribution; Energy Services; Infrastructure Services; Midstream Investments; and Corporate and Other.

