1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Earns “Buy” Rating from Noble Financial

Noble Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) in a research note published on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. Noble Financial currently has a $46.00 price target on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on FLWS. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of FLWS stock opened at $29.44 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.54 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52-week low of $18.51 and a 52-week high of $39.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average is $31.32.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that 1-800-FLOWERS.COM will post 2.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.68, for a total transaction of $601,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 18,250 shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.18, for a total transaction of $532,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067 over the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FLWS. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 1,765.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $22,952,000 after purchasing an additional 681,605 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 133.8% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 1,140,210 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $36,338,000 after purchasing an additional 652,551 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 237.4% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 658,614 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,185,000 after acquiring an additional 463,393 shares during the last quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,973,136 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,883,000 after acquiring an additional 394,111 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 359.3% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 499,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,925,000 after acquiring an additional 390,900 shares during the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

