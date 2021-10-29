1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) issued its earnings results on Wednesday. The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 26.47%. The company had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $296.88 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ:FLWS traded up $1.81 on Friday, hitting $31.25. 9,142 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 722,611. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.72. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.48. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.32.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on FLWS shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a research report on Thursday. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

In related news, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.35, for a total transaction of $541,747.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total value of $184,079.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067 over the last three months. Company insiders own 51.28% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) by 1,765.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 720,206 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 681,605 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.11% of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM worth $22,952,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

