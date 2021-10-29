1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS) Trading 5.9% Higher After Earnings Beat

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLWS) shares traded up 5.9% during trading on Friday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The company traded as high as $31.17 and last traded at $31.17. 850 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 722,611 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.44.

The specialty retailer reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $309.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.88 million. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM had a return on equity of 26.47% and a net margin of 5.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS.

FLWS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Noble Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in a report on Thursday. DA Davidson cut their target price on 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from $57.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered 1-800-FLOWERS.COM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Steven A. Lightman sold 5,692 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.34, for a total transaction of $184,079.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Christopher G. Mccann sold 17,850 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.53, for a total transaction of $562,810.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 436,181 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,752,786.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 152,373 shares of company stock valued at $4,852,067 in the last 90 days. 51.28% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.1% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,826 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 3.5% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,780 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $503,000 after purchasing an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM by 11.6% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,709 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $245,000 after buying an additional 801 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in 1-800-FLOWERS.COM in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. 47.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.05 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78 and a beta of 1.72.

About 1-800-FLOWERS.COM (NASDAQ:FLWS)

1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc retails floral products and gifts on-line. The company’s e-commerce business platform features an all-star family of brands, including: 1-800-Flowers.com, 1-800-Baskets.com, Cheryl’s Cookies, Harry & David, PersonalizationMall.com, Shari’s Berries, FruitBouquets.com, Moose Munch, The Popcorn Factory, Wolferman’s Bakery, Stock Yards and Simply Chocolate.

