1,000 Shares in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Bought by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,000 shares of the network technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $371,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of PANW. Connable Office Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 5,284 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,824 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,790,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,346 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $829,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,086 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $403,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 4,955 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 6,383 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $389.95, for a total transaction of $2,489,050.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,753 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,630,382.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock worth $19,418,103 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

PANW traded up $5.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $504.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,150,281. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market cap of $49.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -96.21 and a beta of 1.38. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $458.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $399.23. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $219.34 and a 52-week high of $519.45.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.48 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -0.47 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on PANW. BTIG Research upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $509.00 to $555.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $550.00 target price (up previously from $455.00) on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $510.19.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

