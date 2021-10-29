10,600 Shares in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Bought by Bluefin Capital Management LLC

Bluefin Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $198,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Hanesbrands by 101.9% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,389 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 701 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Hanesbrands in the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Boit C F David acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Hanesbrands stock opened at $17.23 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.49. The company has a market capitalization of $6.02 billion, a PE ratio of -16.57, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.51. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.28 and a 12 month high of $22.82.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The textile maker reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.08. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 77.49% and a negative net margin of 5.29%. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.58 billion. Analysts predict that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 9th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 8th. Hanesbrands’s payout ratio is presently 41.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Hanesbrands from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Hanesbrands in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Hanesbrands from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.78.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

