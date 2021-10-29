$134.66 Million in Sales Expected for AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) will post $134.66 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for AeroVironment’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $128.32 million to $141.00 million. AeroVironment posted sales of $92.67 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 45.3%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, December 14th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AeroVironment will report full-year sales of $566.39 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $561.80 million to $570.98 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $610.46 million, with estimates ranging from $603.60 million to $617.32 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover AeroVironment.

Get AeroVironment alerts:

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The aerospace company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.07. AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 6.50% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The business had revenue of $101.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.81 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.44 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AVAV. Imperial Capital began coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Friday, August 27th. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price objective on shares of AeroVironment in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on AeroVironment from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut AeroVironment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.71.

In other AeroVironment news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $670,404.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.63, for a total value of $704,410.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,500 shares of company stock valued at $5,344,223 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $341,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in shares of AeroVironment in the 1st quarter worth approximately $136,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 158.3% in the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 22,956 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,664,000 after acquiring an additional 14,068 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,999 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of AeroVironment by 67.6% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 363,760 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $36,431,000 after acquiring an additional 146,730 shares in the last quarter. 78.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVAV stock traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $88.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,509. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,002.00 and a beta of 0.32. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.94. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. AeroVironment has a 1 year low of $74.10 and a 1 year high of $143.71.

AeroVironment Company Profile

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

Further Reading: Trade Deficit

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AeroVironment (AVAV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AeroVironment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AeroVironment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.