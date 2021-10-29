14,100 Shares in Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) Purchased by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of Chindata Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:CD) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 14,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CD. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,413.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 75,919 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,256,000 after acquiring an additional 73,758 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 51.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 8,462 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 3,455.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 5,598 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 167.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 4,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Chindata Group by 68.5% in the first quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 1,681,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,814,000 after acquiring an additional 683,483 shares during the last quarter. 13.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Chindata Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Chindata Group in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.48.

NASDAQ:CD opened at $10.46 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion and a PE ratio of -174.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.31 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 4.16 and a current ratio of 4.16. Chindata Group Holdings Limited has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.47.

Chindata Group (NASDAQ:CD) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $106.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $102.39 million. Chindata Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 0.52%. Research analysts predict that Chindata Group Holdings Limited will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

Chindata Group Profile

Chindata Group Holdings Limited provides carrier-neutral hyper scale data center solutions in China, India, and Southeast Asia. It offers artificial intelligence, cloud computing, smart cities and homes, online entertainment, and other on-demand services. The company also provides internet data center colocation and rental services; and technical and consulting services.

