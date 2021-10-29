150,000 Shares in Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) Purchased by Ion Asset Management Ltd.

Ion Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity Inc. (NASDAQ:COLI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,463,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COLI. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Colicity during the second quarter worth about $4,875,000. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,875,000. Linden Advisors LP acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,721,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,900,000. Finally, HBK Investments L P acquired a new position in shares of Colicity in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,925,000.

COLI stock remained flat at $$9.77 on Friday. 7,035 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,928. Colicity Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.10 and a 1 year high of $10.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.71.

Colicity Inc is a Special Purpose Acquisition Company. It was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Kirkland, Washington.

