150,000 Shares in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) Bought by Alyeska Investment Group L.P.

Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Flywire Co. (NASDAQ:FLYW) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 150,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,511,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $394,163,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $320,773,000. Advent International Corp MA bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $48,229,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Flywire in the second quarter worth $25,074,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Flywire during the second quarter valued at about $19,848,000. 62.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FLYW. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Flywire from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.86.

FLYW stock opened at $46.70 on Friday. Flywire Co. has a 1 year low of $27.63 and a 1 year high of $57.41. The business has a 50-day moving average of $44.83. The company has a quick ratio of 5.87, a current ratio of 5.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Flywire (NASDAQ:FLYW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $37.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.46 million. The business’s revenue was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flywire Co. will post -0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Flywire Profile

Flywire Corporation operates as a payment enablement and software company in the United States and internationally. Its payment platform and network, and vertical-specific software help clients to get paid and help their customers to pay. The company's platform facilitates payment flows across multiple currencies, payment types, and payment options; and provides direct connections to alternative payment methods, such as Alipay, Boleto, PayPal/Venmo, and Trustly.

