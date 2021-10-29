1,615,900 Shares in Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Centerra Gold Inc. (NYSE:CGAU) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,615,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,279,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned approximately 0.54% of Centerra Gold at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at $84,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Centerra Gold during the 2nd quarter worth about $103,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $136,000. Creative Planning bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Prudential PLC bought a new position in Centerra Gold during the second quarter valued at about $157,000. 35.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Scotiabank increased their price target on Centerra Gold from C$10.50 to C$11.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Centerra Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Centerra Gold from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet raised Centerra Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Centerra Gold from C$11.00 to C$10.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.00.

Shares of Centerra Gold stock opened at $7.81 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.92. Centerra Gold Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.64 and a 12 month high of $12.80. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.30.

Centerra Gold (NYSE:CGAU) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $202.26 million during the quarter. Centerra Gold had a positive return on equity of 19.28% and a negative net margin of 25.45%. Equities analysts forecast that Centerra Gold Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.0556 per share. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.85%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This is a boost from Centerra Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. Centerra Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 14.19%.

About Centerra Gold

Centerra Gold, Inc engages in the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of gold and copper properties. It operates through the following segments: Kumtor, Mount Milligan, and Öksüt. The company was founded on November 7, 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

