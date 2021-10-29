161,963 Shares in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) Purchased by Blackstone Inc

Blackstone Inc bought a new position in shares of Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 161,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,556,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny in the second quarter worth $32,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Progyny by 114.8% in the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,129,000 after buying an additional 46,462 shares during the period. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in shares of Progyny during the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in Progyny by 53.1% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 7,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 2,686 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Progyny by 40.5% in the second quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 155,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,187,000 after acquiring an additional 44,847 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Jennifer Bealer sold 2,688 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.99, for a total transaction of $172,005.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $513,377.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 537,852 shares of company stock worth $30,292,092. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PGNY stock opened at $59.92 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $55.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05. Progyny, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.56 and a 12-month high of $66.61. The company has a market cap of $5.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.82 and a beta of 1.73.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a net margin of 17.40% and a return on equity of 27.18%. The firm had revenue of $128.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.96 million. Analysts expect that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

PGNY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays lifted their target price on Progyny from $72.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Progyny from $65.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $81.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Progyny from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.67.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

