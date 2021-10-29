$17.05 Million in Sales Expected for Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Smith Micro Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMSI) will announce sales of $17.05 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Smith Micro Software’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $17.10 million and the lowest is $16.98 million. Smith Micro Software reported sales of $12.63 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Smith Micro Software will report full-year sales of $62.03 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $61.82 million to $62.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $80.03 million, with estimates ranging from $78.10 million to $82.73 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Smith Micro Software.

Smith Micro Software (NASDAQ:SMSI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $15.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.46 million. Smith Micro Software had a negative net margin of 14.69% and a negative return on equity of 0.36%.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Dawson James assumed coverage on shares of Smith Micro Software in a report on Thursday, August 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.10 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Smith Micro Software from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.65.

In other Smith Micro Software news, Director Thomas G. Campbell sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.84, for a total transaction of $96,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 37,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $179,080. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO William W. Smith, Jr. sold 537,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.65, for a total transaction of $2,497,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,942,451 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,332,397.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SMSI. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Manatuck Hill Partners LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $60,000. Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Smith Micro Software during the 2nd quarter worth about $67,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Smith Micro Software by 217.9% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,892 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 9,522 shares in the last quarter. 35.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SMSI traded down $0.02 on Tuesday, hitting $5.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,284 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,399. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.19. The firm has a market cap of $303.07 million, a P/E ratio of -35.50 and a beta of 0.73. Smith Micro Software has a 12 month low of $3.79 and a 12 month high of $8.05.

Smith Micro Software, Inc engages in the provision of software solutions. It operates through Wireless segment. The Wireless segment refers to wireless internet solutions to access information and entertainment anytime and anywhere. Its products include SafePath Family, SafePath IoT, SafePath Home, CommSuite VVM, CommSuite VTT, and ViewSpot.

