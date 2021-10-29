$172.80 Million in Sales Expected for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) to announce sales of $172.80 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Tandem Diabetes Care’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $174.00 million and the lowest is $172.40 million. Tandem Diabetes Care reported sales of $123.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 39.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care will report full year sales of $681.09 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $676.30 million to $684.70 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $792.81 million, with estimates ranging from $762.90 million to $830.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Tandem Diabetes Care.

Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical device company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $172.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.36 million. Tandem Diabetes Care had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.68%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 57.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. TheStreet raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $112.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $129.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.00.

Shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock opened at $133.91 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 12-month low of $76.19 and a 12-month high of $136.10. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 5.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $8.44 billion, a PE ratio of 2,678.74 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a 50-day moving average of $118.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.08.

In other Tandem Diabetes Care news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 13,990 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $1,475,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,892 shares in the company, valued at approximately $199,606. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP James Leal sold 1,904 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.34, for a total transaction of $248,167.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 122,478 shares of company stock valued at $14,790,535 over the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 259.7% in the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 241 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 80.0% in the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 44.4% in the 3rd quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 325 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,220.5% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 515 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care by 40.0% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 735 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.19% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc engages in the design, development, and commercialization of products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes. Its flagship product, t:slim X2 Insulin Delivery System, operates as a small insulin pump. The company was founded by Paul M. DiPerna on January 27, 2006 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

