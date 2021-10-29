19,650 Shares in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) Purchased by Berkley W R Corp

Berkley W R Corp acquired a new position in Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. (NASDAQ:GTPB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 19,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $196,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GTPB. Highbridge Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $11,103,000. HBK Investments L P purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $9,950,000. Linden Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $7,463,000. RP Investment Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $6,047,000. Finally, Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Gores Technology Partners II in the second quarter worth about $5,672,000. 48.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GTPB stock opened at $9.88 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.78. Gores Technology Partners II, Inc. has a one year low of $9.65 and a one year high of $10.53.

Gores Technology Partners II, Inc, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Boulder, Colorado.

