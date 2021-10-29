1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $26.00 target price on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 9.34% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “1st Constitution Bancorp occupies an enviable position as one of New Jersey’s few independent community banks. Dramatically improved earnings and growth, a strong capital base, and a dynamic management, combined to propel 1st Constitution Bank full speed ahead amid the changing tides in the banking industry. 1st Constitution Bank is a community oriented bank serving Central New Jersey. “

Get 1st Constitution Bancorp alerts:

Shares of FCCY stock traded up $0.16 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,225. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp has a 52 week low of $12.75 and a 52 week high of $24.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $244.58 million, a PE ratio of 11.60 and a beta of 0.73.

1st Constitution Bancorp (NASDAQ:FCCY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.04. 1st Constitution Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.32% and a net margin of 24.55%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that 1st Constitution Bancorp will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in 1st Constitution Bancorp by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 110.2% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 132,512 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,333,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 28,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,124 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1st Constitution Bancorp by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 60,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,236 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.07% of the company’s stock.

About 1st Constitution Bancorp

1st Constitution Bancorp is a bank holding company, which through its subsidiary, engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking. It offers demand, savings and time deposits, and commercial and consumer or instalment loans. The company was founded in February 1999 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on 1st Constitution Bancorp (FCCY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1st Constitution Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.