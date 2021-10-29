$2.02 Billion in Sales Expected for Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) This Quarter

Brokerages predict that Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) will report $2.02 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Owens Corning’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.97 billion to $2.12 billion. Owens Corning posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 4.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Owens Corning will report full-year sales of $8.33 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.24 billion to $8.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $8.75 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.28 billion to $9.01 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Owens Corning.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.46 by $0.06. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have commented on OC. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Owens Corning from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Owens Corning in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Owens Corning from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.88.

OC stock traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $93.41. 1,094,975 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 888,480. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $91.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.07. Owens Corning has a one year low of $64.63 and a one year high of $109.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 1.54.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 21st. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 19.96%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OC. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 7.9% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,781 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc. raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 17.2% during the third quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 30,976 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,648,000 after purchasing an additional 4,542 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 1.1% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,975 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 3.9% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,422 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Owens Corning by 21.8% during the third quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 18,405 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,296 shares during the period. 91.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

