$2.05 EPS Expected for CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) This Quarter

Analysts predict that CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW) will post earnings of $2.05 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for CDW’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.06 and the lowest is $2.03. CDW reported earnings per share of $1.83 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 12%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Wednesday, November 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that CDW will report full-year earnings of $7.70 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.62 to $7.79. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $8.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.12 to $8.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CDW.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $5.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.97 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 87.83% and a net margin of 4.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 earnings per share.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lowered CDW from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $208.00 to $196.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on CDW from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded CDW from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $201.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded CDW to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $196.00.

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 3,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.39, for a total value of $667,726.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,135 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,667,672.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christine A. Leahy sold 85,546 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.98, for a total value of $16,166,483.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,746 shares of company stock valued at $18,080,649. Company insiders own 1.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American National Bank grew its position in CDW by 610.5% during the 3rd quarter. American National Bank now owns 135 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in shares of CDW by 160.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 159 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CDW traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $186.65. 494,682 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 759,632. The stock has a market cap of $25.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $190.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $181.39. CDW has a 12 month low of $118.61 and a 12 month high of $203.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.73, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 25th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 24th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.43%.

CDW Corp. engages in the provision of information technology solutions to small, medium and large business, government, education and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom and Canada. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The Corporate segment serves the private sector business customers.

