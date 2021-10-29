$206.94 Million in Sales Expected for CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) will post sales of $206.94 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for CubeSmart’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $211.20 million and the lowest is $199.25 million. CubeSmart posted sales of $172.51 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CubeSmart will report full year sales of $800.64 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $780.06 million to $808.10 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $865.81 million, with estimates ranging from $838.21 million to $892.53 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CubeSmart.

CubeSmart (NYSE:CUBE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.23). CubeSmart had a net margin of 24.30% and a return on equity of 9.83%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CUBE. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of CubeSmart in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $48.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CubeSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of CubeSmart from $44.50 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.33.

Shares of NYSE:CUBE traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, reaching $55.01. The stock had a trading volume of 1,530,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,024,797. CubeSmart has a 52 week low of $31.16 and a 52 week high of $55.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.43 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.04 and a quick ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a PE ratio of 60.68, a P/E/G ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 0.27.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CUBE. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $943,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in CubeSmart in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in CubeSmart by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its position in CubeSmart by 47.6% in the 3rd quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 15,413 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 4,972 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in CubeSmart by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 908,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $44,026,000 after acquiring an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. 95.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About CubeSmart

CubeSmart operates as a self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust with its operations conducted solely through CubeSmart LP and its subsidiaries. It owns, operates, develops, manages, and acquires self-storage properties. The company was founded in July 2004 and is headquartered in Malvern, PA.

