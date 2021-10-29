2,076 Shares in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) Purchased by Dark Forest Capital Management LP

Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Schrödinger by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after buying an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Schrödinger by 32.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 130,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,936,000 after purchasing an additional 32,030 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Schrödinger by 11.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 572,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,689,000 after purchasing an additional 60,441 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Schrödinger by 45.7% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schrödinger by 1.5% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 139,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,615,000 after buying an additional 2,105 shares in the last quarter. 55.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Schrödinger news, insider Karen Akinsanya sold 1,393 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.75, for a total value of $77,659.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert Lorne Abel sold 15,602 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.75, for a total value of $963,423.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,389 shares of company stock worth $1,126,298 over the last quarter. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SDGR opened at $55.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $58.02 and its 200 day moving average is $66.85. The company has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -88.90 and a beta of 1.06. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $47.59 and a 12-month high of $117.00.

Schrödinger (NASDAQ:SDGR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $29.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.20 million. Schrödinger had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 34.75%. As a group, research analysts predict that Schrödinger, Inc. will post -1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SDGR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Schrödinger from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Schrödinger from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

SchrÃ¶dinger, Inc provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates through two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

