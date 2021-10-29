21,986 Shares in View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 21,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth approximately $35,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of View during the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of View during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 51.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get View alerts:

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price objective on shares of View from $11.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of View from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, October 9th.

View stock opened at $5.08 on Friday. View, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $13.31. The company has a quick ratio of 12.62, a current ratio of 12.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $5.18.

View Company Profile

View Operating Corporation, a technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells smart building products. Its product portfolio includes View Smart Glass that comprise electrochromic glass panels in the form of insulating glass units; View Net, a cloud-connected network infrastructure offering that can incorporate and power smart building devices; View Immersive Experiences, which transforms View Smart Glass windows into transparent, digital, and interactive surfaces; View Sense modules to measure and optimize light, humidity, temperature, air quality, dust, and noise; and View Smart Protect, an intrusion detection solution that can be deployed on View Smart Glass windows to improve the security of a building by detecting glass breakage.

Featured Story: What is a short straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIEW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for View, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIEW).

Receive News & Ratings for View Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for View and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.