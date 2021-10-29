$28.23 Million in Sales Expected for Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Home Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBCP) to announce sales of $28.23 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Home Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $28.76 million and the lowest is $27.70 million. Home Bancorp posted sales of $29.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, January 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Home Bancorp will report full-year sales of $115.27 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $112.70 million to $117.83 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $105.84 million, with estimates ranging from $105.80 million to $105.87 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Home Bancorp.

Home Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.68. Home Bancorp had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 13.43%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Home Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other news, Director Chris P. Rader acquired 1,000 shares of Home Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $36.87 per share, with a total value of $36,870.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HBCP. WINTON GROUP Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 16,162 shares of the bank’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Home Bancorp by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 85,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Home Bancorp by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 43,993 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,676,000 after acquiring an additional 1,396 shares during the period. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $653,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Home Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Institutional investors own 39.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ HBCP traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $41.53. 40 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,928. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $37.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.07 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.78. Home Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $42.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. Home Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.06%.

Home Bancorp Company Profile

Home Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers customer deposits, repayments of loans, repayments of investments, and funds borrowed from outside sources. The company was founded in 1908 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

