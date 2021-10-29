$3.29 EPS Expected for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) will report earnings of $3.29 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Chubb’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.45 and the lowest is $3.12. Chubb posted earnings per share of $3.18 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chubb will report full year earnings of $11.90 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.35 to $12.22. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.05 to $14.33. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Chubb.

Get Chubb alerts:

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $0.48. Chubb had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 20.42%. The firm had revenue of $9.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chubb from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chubb in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Chubb from $142.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Chubb from $192.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chubb has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.67.

Shares of Chubb stock traded up $0.89 on Friday, hitting $196.98. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 46,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,845. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $181.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $171.39. The company has a market capitalization of $86.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb has a 52-week low of $126.56 and a 52-week high of $196.88.

Chubb announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that allows the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th were paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Chubb’s payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

In related news, Director Michael G. Atieh sold 2,944 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.20, for a total value of $548,172.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 37,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,992,927.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Juan Luis Ortega sold 3,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.92, for a total transaction of $660,358.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock worth $10,920,772. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CB. Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in Chubb by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 3,255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Chubb by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. CWS Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $764,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Aries Wealth Management lifted its position in Chubb by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 7,584 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 6.4% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckley Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Chubb by 2.3% in the second quarter. Buckley Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $460,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

Read More: Initial Coin Offerings entail a high degree of risk

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Chubb (CB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.