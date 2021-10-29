$3.33 Million in Sales Expected for GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that GreenPower Motor Company Inc. (NASDAQ:GP) will post $3.33 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for GreenPower Motor’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.65 million and the lowest is $3.00 million. GreenPower Motor reported sales of $2.84 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 17.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that GreenPower Motor will report full year sales of $27.92 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $23.70 million to $32.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $67.14 million, with estimates ranging from $35.00 million to $99.28 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover GreenPower Motor.

GreenPower Motor (NASDAQ:GP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 million. GreenPower Motor had a negative return on equity of 23.63% and a negative net margin of 70.65%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on GP. Roth Capital lowered their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $41.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. B. Riley reduced their price objective on GreenPower Motor from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut GreenPower Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:GP opened at $14.26 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.73 million, a P/E ratio of -32.41 and a beta of 7.37. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 13.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. GreenPower Motor has a 52 week low of $8.22 and a 52 week high of $34.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.38.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GP. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in GreenPower Motor by 114.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 26,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,000 after buying an additional 13,916 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $478,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in GreenPower Motor by 227.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,799 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in GreenPower Motor in the first quarter worth approximately $286,000. 22.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

GreenPower Motor Co, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and distribution of electric powered vehicles for commercial markets. It offers electric-powered school buses, vans, charter buses, and double-deckers. The company was founded by Fraser Atkinson and Phillip W. Oldridge on March 30, 2010 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

