30,494 Shares in MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) Purchased by Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP

Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 30,494 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $956,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDU. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 109,815 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in shares of MDU Resources Group by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 240,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $7,599,000 after buying an additional 25,031 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MDU Resources Group during the 1st quarter worth about $379,000. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 23.5% in the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 16,268 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in MDU Resources Group by 138.4% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 70,335 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,223,000 after purchasing an additional 40,828 shares during the period. 68.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get MDU Resources Group alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MDU Resources Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

NYSE MDU opened at $31.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $6.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.72. MDU Resources Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.63 and a 12-month high of $35.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $31.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.10.

MDU Resources Group (NYSE:MDU) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. MDU Resources Group had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 13.47%. MDU Resources Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that MDU Resources Group, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a $0.2125 dividend. This represents a $0.85 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. MDU Resources Group’s payout ratio is presently 43.59%.

About MDU Resources Group

MDU Resources Group, Inc engages in the provision of natural resource products and related services to energy and transportation infrastructure. It operates through the following business segments: Electric, Natural Gas Distribution, Pipeline and Midstream, Construction Materials and Contracting, Construction Services, and Other.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MDU Resources Group, Inc. (NYSE:MDU).

Receive News & Ratings for MDU Resources Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MDU Resources Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.